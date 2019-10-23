Blues' Sammy Blais: Uncertain for Thursday's contest
Coach Craig Berube said Blais is "a little nicked up" ahead of Thursday's home game against the Kings, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Blais couldn't make it through a full practice Wednesday, and he was getting his thumb taped up before line rushes, according to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic. Berube said they'd make a decision on Blais' status Thursday. Blais has been one of the Blues' best players so far this season with three goals and two assists through nine games, and he dished out a whopping 39 hits in that span. If Blais is unable to go, either Robby Fabbri or Zach Sanford will bump into the lineup.
