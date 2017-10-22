Blais was sent down to AHL San Antonio on Sunday.

Blais appeared in the Blues' last four games since being called up from the AHL, averaging 13:56 of ice time and logging one assist. The 21-year-old winger likely wasn't going to be in the lineup every night, so he should get more reps down in San Antonio.

