Blues' Samuel Blais: Back on skates
Blais (lower body) skated on his own Thursday morning, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
There's been no word yet on when Blais will be officially activated, but he'll likely need to get some full practices in with his teammates before returning. The 2014 sixth-rounder had 43 points in 75 games in the AHL last season and has shown growth with 14 in 12 contests this year. However, his sample size at the NHL level (three points in 10 games) is probably too small at this point to justify using him outside of keeper leagues.
