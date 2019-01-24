Blais was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Thursday.

Despite finding the back of the net versus Anaheim on Wednesday, Blais still finds himself heading down to the minors. The team obviously wants to get the winger some more playing time during the All-Star break. Depending on the health of Robert Thomas (upper body) and David Perron (upper body), it will likely come down to Blais or fellow demotee Mackenzie MacEachern for the final spot on the 23-man roster against Columbus on Feb. 2