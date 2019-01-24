Blues' Samuel Blais: Bound for minors
Blais was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Thursday.
Despite finding the back of the net versus Anaheim on Wednesday, Blais still finds himself heading down to the minors. The team obviously wants to get the winger some more playing time during the All-Star break. Depending on the health of Robert Thomas (upper body) and David Perron (upper body), it will likely come down to Blais or fellow demotee Mackenzie MacEachern for the final spot on the 23-man roster against Columbus on Feb. 2
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...