Blais was called up from AHL Chicago on Monday.

Blais won't join the team until after Monday's matchup with Philadelphia, so if he plays during this call-up, it won't happen until Tuesday's meeting with Dallas. In his 16 outings this year, the winger tallied a lone assist, along with 13 shots, 55 hits and six blocks. If the youngster can't log more ice time, he is averaging 10:38 this year, he won't offer much in terms of fantasy value.