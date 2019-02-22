Blues' Samuel Blais: Brought up to big club
The Blues recalled Blais from AHL San Antonio on Thursday.
Brayden Schenn missed Thursday's game against Dallas due to an upper-body injury, so Blais will be on hand in case Schenn is unable to go Saturday against the Bruins. The 22-year-old winger has notched 18 points in 25 AHL appearances this campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...