Blues' Samuel Blais: Bumped down a rank
Blais (upper body) was demoted to the minors Saturday, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
This will give Blais an opportunity to round out his recovery without being in such a high-pressure environment. While not confirmed, it could be a conditioning stint of sorts, as he's only played once in the last 27 games. Tage Thompson and Jordan Schmaltz were called up in a corresponding move, while defenseman Chris Butler joins Blais on the AHL bus.
