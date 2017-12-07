Blais was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Thursday.

The Blues needed to clear space for Ville Husso in the wake of a lower-body injury to backup netminder Carter Hutton, so Blais draws the short straw at this juncture. The 2014 sixth-rounder flaunted his puck skills in limited action, having deposited a power-play goal to go along with an even-strength helper over eight games at the highest level. He's a strong candidate to get called back up if -- or more likely when -- injuries threaten the big club up front.