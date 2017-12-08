Blues' Samuel Blais: Called up to St. Louis
Blais was recalled from AHL San Antonio on Friday.
The winger prospect ended up spending less than 24 hours in the AHL before getting called up again. The entire league had the day off, so it's not like he was sent down to help a struggling Rampage team. At any rate, Blais is once again an option for the Blues as they prepare to take on the Red Wings in Detroit on Saturday. He's naturally started his career in a bottom-six capacity, adding two goals over eight games.
