Blais suffered a lower-body injury that will keep him out of the rest of Saturday's clash with the Jets.

Blais will need to recover quickly if he is going to be ready in time for the second half of the Blues' back-to-back against Winnipeg on Sunday. Ivan Barbashev would likely slot into the lineup if Blais can't give it go.

