Blais was called up under emergency conditions Tuesday, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Blais has now been involved in nine transactions where he's skipped between the NHL and AHL this season, with his latest ascension to hockey's biggest stage necessitated by Alexander Steen's illness. Blais has three points through 26 NHL games this season, which isn't nearly enough playing time or production to put him on the map in fantasy leagues.