Blues' Samuel Blais: Earns job with big club
Blais made the Blues' 23-man roster.
Blais didn't make the team out of camp last season but he was with the big club for four October games before getting dropped back to minors. The 22-year-old made sure the Blues kept him around this time, scoring four goals and adding an assist in six preseason games. Expect Blais to start the season on the fourth line.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...