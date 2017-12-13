Blues' Samuel Blais: Heads down to bus league
Blais was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Tuesday, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
With Jaden Schwartz on injured reserve with an ankle injury, it was thought that Blais would be summoned into a heightened role, but instead Ivan Barbashev was called up and Blais bumped down. He has one goal and two assists through nine games in the big league, but Blais still makes youthful mistakes that make head coach Mike Yeo believe he could still use some AHL development. Still, this likely won't be his last NHL stint this season.
