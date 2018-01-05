Blais (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Friday and subsequently sent to AHL San Antonio.

The Blues were hoping Blais could fill the void left behind by Jaden Schwartz (ankle). When Blais got injured, though, the Blues called up Tage Thompson to cover, and Thompson has fit right in on the Blues' top line, scoring two goals and adding a helper in eight games. This leaves out Blais in a numbers game, and the Blues would much rather have him continue to develop in the AHL instead of being a nightly healthy scratch.