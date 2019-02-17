Blues' Samuel Blais: Jumps to big club
Blais was recalled from AHL San Antonio by the Blues on Saturday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Alexander Steen went back to St. Louis for the birth of his child, so Blais is being called up to serve as depth for Sunday's road game versus the Wild. The Blues are on a nine-game win streak and have been hesitant to shake up the lineup already, so it's unlikely Blais suits up unless injuries surface in the forward corps.
