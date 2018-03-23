Blais was recalled on an emergency basis from AHL San Antonio on Friday.

With Nikita Soshnikov (upper body) sitting out for Friday's game against the Canucks, Blais will be ready in case there's a last minute injury, and it's unclear if he'll draw into the lineup. Blais has been solid with AHL San Antonio this campaign, compiling 14 goals and 35 points in 35 games.