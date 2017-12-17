Blues' Samuel Blais: Leaves game in second period
Blais exited Saturday's game against the Jets at the start of the second period with an undisclosed injury, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Blais originally was forced out of the game in the first period, but did originally come back for the start of the second. The winger logged a mere 3:21 of ice time and accrued two PIM before heading back into the locker room. The Blues are back in action Sunday versus Winnipeg, which could be too short of a turn around depending on the nature of Blais's ailment.
