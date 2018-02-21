Blues' Samuel Blais: Leaves in first period
Blais (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game against the Sharks, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.
Blais left with two minutes left in the first period after taking a huge hit from the Sharks' Jannik Hansen, and he didn't return for the second frame. The 23-year-old winger was recalled Monday and slotted into a top-six role, but he barely had a chance to strut his skills. He's made great improvement since being reassigned to AHL San Antonio, including 11 goals and 28 points in 30 games -- ranked second on the minor-league roster.
