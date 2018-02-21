Blais (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game against the Sharks, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.

Blais left with two minutes left in the first period after taking a huge hit from the Sharks' Jannik Hansen, and he didn't return for the second frame. The 23-year-old winger was recalled Monday and slotted into a top-six role, but he barely had a chance to strut his skills. He's made great improvement since being reassigned to AHL San Antonio, including 11 goals and 28 points in 30 games -- ranked second on the minor-league roster.