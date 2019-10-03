Blues' Samuel Blais: Lights lamp in season opener
Blais scored a goal and dished out six hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals.
The home crowd was still on its feet from the pregame festivities when Blais found the back of the net just 53 seconds into regulation. The 23-year-old winger had chemistry with Perron and Ryan O'Reilly, looking like the Blues' best line all night. This is a unit the Blues may choose to keep together for a while considering Blais' physical touch opens things up for O'Reilly.
