Blais enters the All-Star break having produced two goals and an assist between 24 games and 9:48 of average ice time.

Selected in the sixth round (176th overall) of the 2014 draft, Blais has settled in on the fourth line for a Blues team that features third-year winger Ivan Barbashev as the most experienced skater of the trio, resulting in Blais and fellow rookie Mackenzie MacEachern needing to learn on the fly. None of these players figure to pick up enough ice time to warrant consideration in fantasy leagues this season.