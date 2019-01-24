Blues' Samuel Blais: Limited offensively as fourth-liner
Blais enters the All-Star break having produced two goals and an assist between 24 games and 9:48 of average ice time.
Selected in the sixth round (176th overall) of the 2014 draft, Blais has settled in on the fourth line for a Blues team that features third-year winger Ivan Barbashev as the most experienced skater of the trio, resulting in Blais and fellow rookie Mackenzie MacEachern needing to learn on the fly. None of these players figure to pick up enough ice time to warrant consideration in fantasy leagues this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...