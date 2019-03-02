Blais was called up from AHL San Antonio on Saturday.

Blais has now been subjected to 10 internal transactions this season, but his previous call-up was deemed an emergency recall and didn't count against the four recalls that teams are afforded after the trade deadline. The Blues will suit up against the Stars on Saturday night, which gives Blais another chance to demonstrate his physical style of play in a bottom-six role.

