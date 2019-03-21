Blues' Samuel Blais: Not ready for action
Blais (foot) will remain out of the picture for Thursday's game against the Red Wings, Louie Korac of NHL.com reports.
While Blais is said to be moving closer to a return, the up-and-coming winger will shift his focus on getting healthy for Saturday's game against the Lightning.
