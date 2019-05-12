Blais has a goal and an assist, as well as 24 hits in three playoff games.

Blais has averaged 14:26 per game in the playoffs, much higher than the 9:51 he typically saw in 32 regular-season games. The 22-year-old winger started the Western Conference finals on the second line alongside Ryan O'Reilly and David Perron, which could lead to a boost in his point production during the series if he is able to connect with those linemates.