Blues' Samuel Blais: Physical in playoffs
Blais has a goal and an assist, as well as 24 hits in three playoff games.
Blais has averaged 14:26 per game in the playoffs, much higher than the 9:51 he typically saw in 32 regular-season games. The 22-year-old winger started the Western Conference finals on the second line alongside Ryan O'Reilly and David Perron, which could lead to a boost in his point production during the series if he is able to connect with those linemates.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...