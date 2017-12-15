Blues' Samuel Blais: Promoted from AHL
Blais was recalled from AHL San Antonio on Friday.
The Blues' 2014 sixth-round draft pick has been impressive in limited action as a rookie this season, adding three points with a plus-1 rating over nine games and 12:08 of average ice time, including 1:29 on the power play. It's not a bad idea to use him as a cost-saving flier in daily settings when he's confirmed in the lineup, but it's too early to determine whether he'll suit up against the Jets at home Saturday.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...