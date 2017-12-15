Blais was recalled from AHL San Antonio on Friday.

The Blues' 2014 sixth-round draft pick has been impressive in limited action as a rookie this season, adding three points with a plus-1 rating over nine games and 12:08 of average ice time, including 1:29 on the power play. It's not a bad idea to use him as a cost-saving flier in daily settings when he's confirmed in the lineup, but it's too early to determine whether he'll suit up against the Jets at home Saturday.

