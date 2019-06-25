Blais received a qualifying offer from the Blues on Tuesday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The physical winger didn't pop up on the scoresheet much -- four points in 32 games -- but made an impact with 93 hits last season. He also added three playoff points on the Blues' Stanley Cup run to snag a qualifying offer from the team. The deal could mean that Blais and the team are working on a long-term deal while the Blues can retain his services for the time being.