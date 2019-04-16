Blues' Samuel Blais: Ready when called upon
Blais (ankle) skated at full speed during Tuesday's practice but won't play in Game 4 versus the Jets, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Blais adds a physical component when he's in the lineup, as he averaged 2.9 hits per game during the regular season. He filled in for David Perron (maintenance) during Tuesday's skate, so it appears he may be the next man up if a Blues' forward gets injured.
