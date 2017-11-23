Blues' Samuel Blais: Recalled from AHL
Blais was recalled from AHL San Antonio on Friday.
Blais has appeared in 11 games for the San Antonio Rampage this season, posting five goals and eight assists. The young wing will likely appear in the next two games this weekend for the Blues on a limited basis before returning to the AHL for additional reps.
