Blues' Samuel Blais: Redirected to AHL
Blais was returned to AHL San Antonio on Thursday.
Blais is an organizational tweener, which means he doesn't see enough opportunities at the top level to warrant a look in fantasy leagues. However, the Blues' sixth-round (176th overall) is physical and capable of helping his actual clubs in a pinch.
