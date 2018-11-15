Blues' Samuel Blais: Rejoins parent club
Blais was called up from AHL San Antonio on Thursday.
The Blues placed Brayden Schenn (upper body) on injured reserve Thursday, but there are no eligibility restrictions related to Schenn's IR move since the transaction itself was backdated to his last game played Nov. 3. However, Blais will be on hand since Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch adds that Pat Maroon (upper body) will miss multiple games.
