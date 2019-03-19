Blues' Samuel Blais: Remains sidelined
Blais is dealing with an apparent foot injury and won't be available against Edmonton on Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
While the team hasn't provided a specific timeline for Blais' recovery, the fact that he is still sporting a walking boot doesn't bode well for a short-term absence. Even once cleared to play, the return of Vladimir Tarasenko and David Perron to the lineup could see Blais bumped to a spot in the press box.
