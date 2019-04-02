Blais (ankle) took part in the Blues' practice Monday, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Blais has been sidelined since March 12 with the ankle injury, missing 10 consecutive games as a result. His ability to skate with the rest of the Blues suggests Blais could be an option as soon as Wednesday in Chicago, though it may be more realistic for him to return for either of St. Louis' final two games, set for Thursday versus the Flyers and Saturday versus the Canucks. When healthy, Blais has primarily acted as a fourth-line forward for the Blues, producing two goals and two assists in 32 games.