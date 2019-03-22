Blues' Samuel Blais: Return still a ways off
Blais (foot) is not close to rejoining the lineup, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Blais was believed to be nearing a return, but apparently, that is not the case. The team should provide more information on his status when does make some progress, but the winger's status isn't of too much concern for fantasy purposes.
