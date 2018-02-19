Blues' Samuel Blais: Returning to St. Louis
Blais was called up from AHL San Antonio on Monday.
The youngster hasn't played with the big club since Dec. 16, but has been on a tear in the AHL since his last demotion, and is up to 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) in 30 games. Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis also speculated Blais could steal Dmitrij Jaskin's spot to the right of Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn -- giving him a chance to have an immediate scoring impact, since Schwartz and Schenn have posted seven and six points respectfully in their last 10 games.
