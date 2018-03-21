Blues' Samuel Blais: Returns to action in AHL
Blais (neck) has returned to action with AHL San Antonio, racking up seven points (three goals, four assists) over his last five games.
Blais has gotten back on track with the Rampage after a brief return trip to St. Louis to get checked out by team doctors, notching a hat-trick in his first game back with the Rampage. He remains in the AHL for the time being, but there's a chance he could rejoin the NHL roster before the season closes out if he continues to produce at a point-per-game level.
