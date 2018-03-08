Play

Blais (neck) rejoined the team Thursday to get checked out by team doctors, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.

Blais is reportedly dealing with some discomfort, so he's back with the club to ensure his rehab hasn't backtracked. If everything checks out fine, it wouldn't be surprising to see him rejoin the AHL affiliate as he continues the road back from a lengthy absence.

