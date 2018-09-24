Blais lit the lamp twice in Sunday's 5-1 preseason win over the Blue Jackets.

Blais arrived at camp with tons of competition for a bottom-six role, but he's quickly separated himself from the pack with four goals over three games. The 22-year-old is simply playing too well to get sent back down to minors. His role right out of the gate could be increased if Robby Fabbri, who is back after two ACL surgeries and suffered a lower-body injury Sunday, isn't ready for Opening Night.