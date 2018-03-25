Blues' Samuel Blais: Sent back down to minors
Blais was assigned to AHL San Antonio on Sunday.
Blais had been recalled under emergency conditions on Friday, but did not draw into the lineup in his time with the Blues. The 21-year-old will now head back to the AHL to await another potential call up, but whether or not he plays another game with St. Louis this season is certainly up in the air.
