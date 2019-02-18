Blues' Samuel Blais: Sent to AHL's Rampage
Blais was sent down to AHL San Antonio by the Blues on Sunday.
Blais' departure from the big club suggests fellow forward Alexander Steen will almost certainly be ready to return for Tuesday's game against Toronto after missing both weekend contests for the birth of his child. For his part, Blais has just three points in 24 games this season.
