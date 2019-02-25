Blues' Samuel Blais: Shifts back to minors
Blais was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Monday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Blais slotted into two games in this NHL stint, and although he averaged just 10:04 TOI, he made a major impact. In Saturday's game versus the Bruins, Blais was the sixth man up in the shootout and scored to give the Blues their 12th win in 13 games. With Brayden Schenn (lower body) and David Perron (lower body) likely returning soon, his development will benefit more from top-line minutes in the minors.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...