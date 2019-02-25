Blais was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Monday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Blais slotted into two games in this NHL stint, and although he averaged just 10:04 TOI, he made a major impact. In Saturday's game versus the Bruins, Blais was the sixth man up in the shootout and scored to give the Blues their 12th win in 13 games. With Brayden Schenn (lower body) and David Perron (lower body) likely returning soon, his development will benefit more from top-line minutes in the minors.