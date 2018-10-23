Blais was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Tuesday.

Blais won a spot on the 23-man roster coming out of training camp, but he has logged less than eight minutes of ice time in each of his previous two contests. In addition, the winger is still looking for his first point of the year and has put just eight shots on net. It's unclear whether the Blues will bring Blais back ahead of Thursday's matchup with Columbus or if it is a sign Nikita Soshnikov (concussion) or Robby Fabbri (groin) is ready to return to the lineup.