Blues' Samuel Blais: Shuffles back to San Antonio
Blais was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Sunday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Evidently in need of goaltending depth, St. Louis recalled Jordan Binnington in a corresponding move. A heavy-hitting rookie winger, Blais was not involved in Sunday's 6-1 home loss to the Canucks, which marked his third straight game as a press-box spectator.
