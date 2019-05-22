Blues' Samuel Blais: Snags helper
Blais picked up an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks in Game 6.
Blais has contributed three points and 48 hits in eight postseason contests. The physical winger isn't likely to get on the scoresheet much, but he is listed on the second line for the Blues.
