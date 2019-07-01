Blais signed a one-year, $850,000 extension with the Blues on Monday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Blais isn't a big scorer with seven points in 43 career games, but he brings much-needed energy in a bottom-six role. Keeping the 2014 sixth-rounder on hand was an easy decision for the Stanley Cup champs given his affordability and chemistry with the rest of the locker room.