Blais (ankle) didn't skate on a regular line during Wednesday's morning session, indicating he won't be in the lineup for Game 1 against Winnipeg, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

This doesn't come as a surprise, as Blais likely wouldn't crack the lineup for Game 1 even if he wasn't currently nursing an ankle injury. The Blues will hope they won't need to count on Blais at all this postseason, as it would likely mean that they're dealing with an injury to one of their top-12 forwards.