Blais (ankle) made the trip to Chicago for Wednesday's game against the Blackhawks, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

This doesn't necessarily mean that Blais will play against the 'Hawks, but it's clear that he's making strides in his recovery. Blais, whom the Blues took in the sixth round (176th overall) of the 2014 draft, holds promise long-term from a fantasy perspective since he's gradually settled into an offensive role and remains a favorite call-up for the Blues.