Blues' Samuel Blais: Unavailable Friday
Blais (ankle) won't be in the lineup for Friday's Game 2 matchup with Winnipeg, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Blais has been skating with the team, but has not been included in line rushes. At this point, even if the winger is 100 percent, there is no guarantee he will slot back into the lineup, instead serving as a healthy scratch.
