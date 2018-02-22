Blues' Samuel Blais: Will be shelved Friday
Blais (upper body) will not play in Friday night's home game against the Jets, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
The rookie was crushed by Sharks forward Jannik Hansen on Tuesday, forcing Blais to leave the game after 5:55 of ice time. Nikita Soshnikov -- whom the Blues picked up in a trade with Toronto last Friday -- could be be ushered into the lineup in order for the Blues to compensate for the loss of Blais, as he rounds out his recovery from a lower-body injury.
