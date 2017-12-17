Blais (lower body) won't play in Sunday's game against Winnipeg, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Blais' malady will end up costing him a game in the press box, as he wasn't able to recover fast enough for Sunday's tilt. The 21-year-old has suited up in 10 games so far this season, notching three points (one goal, two assists), and his next opportunity to return will be Wednesday against Calgary.

