Blais left Tuesday's matchup with Arizona due to an undisclosed injury and won't accompany the team on its three-game road trip, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Blais managed just one point in his previous eight outings, while averaging 10:00 of ice time. Given the Quebec native's lack of offensive contributions (four points in 32 games), he won't offer much in terms of fantasy value. Depending on the health of David Perron (concussion), it may be Robby Fabbri who slots into the lineup in Blais' absence.