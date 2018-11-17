Blues' Samuel Blais: Wrecking ball
Blais dished out six hits during 7:04 of ice time in Friday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.
Blais was called up due to injuries to Alexander Steen and Patrick Maroon (both upper body), and he's brought a valuable physical component. The 22-year-old now leads the team with 32 hits despite playing just nine games. Blais is still looking for his first point of the campaign, however, so it's unclear if he'll remain with the big club once Maroon is activated from injured reserve.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...