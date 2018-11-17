Blais dished out six hits during 7:04 of ice time in Friday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Blais was called up due to injuries to Alexander Steen and Patrick Maroon (both upper body), and he's brought a valuable physical component. The 22-year-old now leads the team with 32 hits despite playing just nine games. Blais is still looking for his first point of the campaign, however, so it's unclear if he'll remain with the big club once Maroon is activated from injured reserve.